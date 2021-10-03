Show You Care
Iowa up to No. 3; Clemson out of Top 25 first time since ‘14

Iowa players celebrate after defeating Maryland 51-14 during an NCAA college football game,...
Iowa players celebrate after defeating Maryland 51-14 during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost.

Iowa moved up to No. 3 and is gearing up for No. 4 Penn State in its biggest home game since the 1980s. No. 5 Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Brigham Young round out the top 10. Clemson is out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014 despite beating Boston College.

The Tigers had been ranked in 107 consecutive polls. Kentucky, Texas, Southern Methodist and San Diego State entered the AP Top 25.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

