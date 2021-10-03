Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Driver dies in Des Moines when car collides with tree after short pursuit

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed and another person seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree shortly after a Des Moines police officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman in the driver’s seat died in the crash, and a female passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said shortly before the crash, an officer observed the vehicle speeding and tried to stop it.

The officer broke off the pursuit before the vehicle crashed.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people have been injured in what witnesses call a shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids on...
Police: Several people injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel
Police stand by at the scene of a shooting at the Ramada Inn, located at 525 33rd Avenue SW in...
Police still seeking any information on suspect who shot six at Cedar Rapids hotel
Montezuma community members react to discovery of human remains
Montezuma community members react to discovery of human remains
Iowa Cannabis Company opened in Iowa City
Medical cannabidiol dispensary opens in Iowa City
Downtown Cedar Rapids sees growth with more restaurants despite widespread staffing shortage
Downtown Cedar Rapids sees growth with more restaurants despite widespread staffing shortage

Latest News

Juana Rubio.
Waterloo Police asking for help locating missing woman
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids hit-and-run crash
Lt. Eric Hosette died while fighting a grain bin fire in Clinton, Iowa on January 5, 2019.
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors Clinton firefighter
Williams career day carries N. Iowa past Youngstown St.
Williams career day carries N. Iowa past Youngstown St.