Police still seeking any information on suspect who shot six at Cedar Rapids hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation into a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Friday night continues, with police seeking any information about the suspected shooter.

On Saturday morning, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said they have not yet received any information from witnesses present during a shooting at the Ramada Inn, located at 525 33rd Avenue SW, on Friday. At around 10:29 p.m., officers were sent to the hotel after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

Police said that an advertised birthday party, featuring several performers, was occurring in the conference rooms at the hotel. A disturbance apparently began among some of the several dozen people present, which resulted in the gunshots.

Three people were located by officers and taken to area hospitals for injuries. Officers described two of those people as sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, but a third person was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for serious injuries.

An additional three people, including a 13-year-old male, arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds via private vehicles. Their injuries were also described as non-life-threatening by officials.

“This senseless and inexcusable act is yet another example of persons in our community who make the conscious decision to use firearms illegally. Those who continue this illegal behavior need to be held responsible for their actions, prosecuted fully, and removed from our community,” Wayne Jerman, Chief of Police for Cedar Rapids, said, in a statement. “I want to acknowledge the heroic actions of all the responding law enforcement officers, emergency first responders, as well as medical personnel at the hospitals where the wounded were treated.”

Anybody with information about the shooting, or the shooter, is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

