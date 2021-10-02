No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory.

In a matchup of unbeaten teams, the Hawkeyes intercepted five of Taulia Tagovailoa’s passes, and they outscored the Terrapins 31-0 in the second quarter as Maryland completely unraveled.

The Terps never recovered after losing standout receiver Dontay Demus to an apparent leg injury on a kickoff return early in the second. The Terrapins turned the ball over five times in the first half and four times in the second quarter.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.