No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland

Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) reacts after making an interception on a pass from...
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) reacts after making an interception on a pass from Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, not visible, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and linebacker Jay Higgins (34) look on.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory.

In a matchup of unbeaten teams, the Hawkeyes intercepted five of Taulia Tagovailoa’s passes, and they outscored the Terrapins 31-0 in the second quarter as Maryland completely unraveled.

The Terps never recovered after losing standout receiver Dontay Demus to an apparent leg injury on a kickoff return early in the second. The Terrapins turned the ball over five times in the first half and four times in the second quarter.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

