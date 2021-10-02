New class at Dubuque Senior High School to help students with job research and career planning

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of students at Dubuque Senior High School are hard at work, but they are not working on Math or Science homework.

Instead, they are doing research into what they want to do once they leave high school. It is all part of a new class at Dubuque Senior called Employability Skills with Job Shadowing. The class requires students to research their future career plans and do 16 hours of job shadowing.

”Some of the students come in and they are undecided on what they want do after high school,” Jennifer Gravel, who teaches the course, said. “So hopefully after they have that experience when they are ready to graduate, they have that narrowed down.”

This class is part of the district’s new VERTEX initiative. School district staff describe it as an umbrella for all things college and career ready. David Moeller, who oversees the initiative, said they are also hoping this initiative will help local companies and businesses address workforce shortages.

”It is really critical for our local economy that we get students out into the workforce and experience what that is like prior to graduation from high school so that they can make better decisions before they graduate,” Moeller said. “We really want students to make the best decisions based on the experiences they had.”

As part of the VERTEX initiative, the district is also planning on expanding its welding apprenticeship program. The district also wants to start including much younger students in career research classes. Currently, the VERTEX initiative is only available to students from 7th grade and older.

