Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees late Friday that the airline is still working on details, but “it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines.”

The pilot union at American recently estimated that 4,200 — or 30% — of the airline’s pilots are not vaccinated.

Earlier, White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people have been injured in what witnesses call a shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids on...
Police: Several people injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel
Investigators are working to identify the human remains found in Montezuma on Thursday, but...
Officials: It could take weeks to identify human remains found in Montezuma
Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson
Iowa First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has said she'll oppose both raising the debt...
Rep. Ashley Hinson introduces bill to counter Democrats’ reconciliation package
Montezuma community members react to discovery of human remains
Montezuma community members react to discovery of human remains

Latest News

Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran’s family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family
Several people have been injured in what witnesses call a shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids on...
Police: Several people injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law