More isolated showers possible, wrapping up Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weekend of somewhat unsettled weather kicks off on Saturday with a notable amount of cloudiness and some isolated showers.

In this type of pattern, it is tough to pin down any one location or time that is significantly more favored to see this activity. However, most hours will be dry, and most areas stay dry. There does appear to be a somewhat better chance for a scattered shower or storm overnight Saturday into early Sunday, before things dry out.

Temperatures on Saturday reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, followed by cooler highs in the low to mid 70s on Sunday. That type of temperature is common through about midweek, before another slow warmup takes place toward next weekend.

Right now, the forecast beyond this weekend is dry.

