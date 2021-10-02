Medical cannabidiol dispensary opens in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A medical cannabidiol dispensary opened Friday in Iowa City.

Iowa Cannabis Company is located at 382 Highway 1 in Iowa City. Todd Johnson, the store’s manager, said the difference between their business and CBD stores is that their products have more THC. That’s the chemical that produces the high associated with cannabis.

“‘My CBD Stores’ only allow to sell products that go up to .03 THC,” Johnson said. “Where we are allowed to sell anything above that, that’s the state allotted limit.”

Iowa Cannabis Company is licensed by the state and offers tablets, vaporizers, tinctures, and cream. They can’t sell medical marijuana plants for smoking because it remains illegal in that form in Iowa.

Unlike other states, such as neighboring Illinois where people can buy cannabis for recreational use and for smoking, one must also have to get a recommendation from their doctor to use the products.

“Honestly we just sell the product that the state allows us, we would sell more if we were able to,” Johnson said. “We’re also pushing for that, pushing for more changes to the program once there’s more research, and more people start to understand how cannabis works.”

Iowa Cannabis Company is opening a Council Bluffs location next week.

