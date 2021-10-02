Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran’s family.

By WXMI Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) - A Michigan man recently found two World War II dog tags while he was magnet fishing in the Grand Rapids River and hopes to find the veteran’s family.

The World War II dog tags belong to Clifford J. Voight

“They’re dated 1943, so who knows when they actually ended up there?” Adam Gross, the man who found the dogs tags, said.

Since finding the dog tags, Gross has been on a mission: to find the rightful owners.

His online investigation is turning some promising leads.

“I ended up finding where he was buried at. He actually died back in 1995 in Arizona,” he said.

Voight was originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but was laid to rest in Mesa, Arizona, at Mountain View Memorial Gardens.

“I mean, it would be awesome to go in person and hand it over in person, you know? But Arizona and Michigan. We’re quite a ways away,” Gross said.

Now, he is hoping that sharing this story will help him reach Voight’s family.

“Next step is just waiting on the cemetery. We’re going to see if I write a letter to the family and they hand that over. Or, if I hand my information over to the cemetery and we’ll see if they contact me back,” Gross said.

Gross hopes that he gets that letter so what was once lost can be returned to its rightful home.

“They’re not just dog tags. They’re someone’s history,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson
Cedar Rapids Police provided this picture of a wrong-way crash scene on I-380 near the 7th...
One person suffers minor injuries after I-380 wrong-way crash
Jason Wickham, 41, was arrested in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted...
Drunk driver arrested in Cedar Rapids after domestic assault in moving vehicle with child present
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Field of Dreams movie site bought by venture led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas
Investigators are working to identify the human remains found in Montezuma on Thursday, but...
Officials: It could take weeks to identify human remains found in Montezuma

Latest News

Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family
Several people have been injured in what witnesses call a shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids on...
Police: Several people injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law
FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced and with protective partitions...
California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren