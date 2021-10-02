Heavy police presence, several people injured in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police confirm several people have been injured following an incident in the area near the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids, near the intersection of 33rd Avenue at 6th Street Southwest.

Few details have been released but witnesses tell KCRG-TV9 there is a heavy police presence in the area of the hotel. Police confirmed that several people have been injured, no other information has been released.

We have several crews headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.