Feeling more fall-like

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight, still look for a chance for very spotty showers for parts of eastern Iowa. Many will stay dry, but a pop up shower or two lingers into early Sunday. Look for decreasing clouds through the rest of the day with highs in the mid-70s. A quieter and milder weather pattern settles in across the Midwest for the work week. Look for highs in the lower 70s most days with a mix of sun and clouds and very limited rain chances. Have a great night!

