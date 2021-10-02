Dubuque mayoral candidates on why they are running, what makes them ideal candidate for the job

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A primary election will decide which two candidates will move forward to the November election for mayor of Dubuque. There are five people running after Mayor Roy Buol, the longest-serving mayor in Dubuque history, announced he would not run for re-election.

KCRG-TV9 spoke to four out of the five candidates about their reasoning behind running for mayor, and what makes them the ideal candidate. Here are their responses:

Brad Cavanagh

Q: Why did you decide to run for mayor of Dubuque?

A: Dubuque needs very strong leadership in the years ahead. We need somebody who’s ready to sit down at the table with everybody and bring all the voices in and hear what people have to say, hear the ideas for how we move forward, you know, create a unified vision together. I’ve demonstrated that I am that. I get out and I knock on doors and I talk to people by the thousands. I’ve been all over the city talking to people and hearing what they have to say, so I’m ready to bring people around the table together.

Q: What makes you the ideal candidate for the job?

A: I’m somebody who actually does listen. I actually do get out and listen to what people have to say and I want to hear from people and get all sorts of ideas for what we can do to move forward together as a city. I never think that I have all the answers and I really don’t think that any mayor should. I think we need to have somebody who’s ready to listen to what people have to say. I also have a strong understanding of a lot of the issues that are going on here in the city, especially those that are most challenging. Things like housing issues, and poverty, and childcare and those things that I’ve worked with for over 20 years.

Nino Erba

Q: Why did you decide to run for mayor of Dubuque?

A: It’s really become clear that the council and the city government as they are right now are not equipped to face the challenges that we have, whether it’s climate change, our homelessness crisis, with reviving the economy.

Q: Why are you the ideal candidate for the job?

A: I’m the person that has the most clear-eyed perspective on things. When I read the reports that have come out of people like the United Nations that say that even if every country were to follow their updated climate goals through the Paris agreement to the letter we would still go straight through the temperature goals that we’ve set for ourselves, so why isn’t the city council acting like we need to be as proactive and as intense with our climate efforts as possible. There’s also a new chance to press the reset button and bring a breath of fresh air into the conversation so people can understand that this guy really gets it when it comes to climate change, he really gets it when it comes to housing, so let’s hear what he has to say.

John Miller

Q: Why did you decide to run for mayor of Dubuque?

A: I joined the race four years ago and I did that at the last minute because a friend of mine decided not to run and I enjoyed doing it. I think it’s something in my blood because both mom and dad were extraordinary people. I’m doing this because I suppose I’m predisposed to doing this sort of thing and I enjoy it, but most of all it gives me the opportunity to help the citizens.

Q: Why are you the ideal candidate for the job?

A: I consider myself very good at connecting with people and being open and honest and listening to them carefully and then taking notes so that we, the citizens and I, can develop the plans to proceed.

David Resnick

Q: Why did you decide to run for mayor of Dubuque?

A: I care deeply about Dubuque and I’m convinced that we can be a thriving community that is inclusive, economically strong, and beautiful in every sense of the way.

Q: Why are you the ideal candidate for the job?

A: You can’t be a beginner and be a good mayor. Experience and commitment really are very important to moving our city forward. There’s just too much at stake to have someone with very little experience on the council or some candidates have no experience and Dubuque deserves better. I have a proven track record of fiscal responsibility and independence and, in these times that are broken in so many ways, we need someone, I think, who can unite people and I think anybody can agree that financial strength and independence and listening to our citizens is very important. The other thing I’m committed to is relentless improvement. Everybody knows Dubuque has strong momentum and we need to keep that going.

* April White was not available for an interview, but in a statement to TV9 said, “I want to be the voice for the people and give governing back to the people, Dubuque is ready for a FRESH NEW START.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.