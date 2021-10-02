Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

County auditors are trying to mail absentee ballot request forms in local circulars

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - County auditors are trying to send absentee ballot request forms through the mail by placing the forms in local advertising circulars.

This effort comes after Iowa’s new election law bans auditors from sending absentee ballot request forms directly in the mail.

The law, which was backed overwhelmingly by Republicans, was signed back in March. It makes multiple changes to the absentee ballot request process, such as shortening the period of time voters have to request an absentee ballot. It also doesn’t allow auditors to send those forms in the mail directly to voters without a request form.

In July, KCRG-TV9 reported that county auditors planned to push for higher salaries in response to fines in the law.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is using the Penny Saver to send absentee ballot request forms in the mail.

The deadline to submit absentee ballot request forms for school and city elections in 2021 is October 18 at 5:00 p.m. That’s less than three weeks away.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people have been injured in what witnesses call a shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids on...
Police: Several people injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel
Investigators are working to identify the human remains found in Montezuma on Thursday, but...
Officials: It could take weeks to identify human remains found in Montezuma
Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson
Iowa First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has said she'll oppose both raising the debt...
Rep. Ashley Hinson introduces bill to counter Democrats’ reconciliation package
Montezuma community members react to discovery of human remains
Montezuma community members react to discovery of human remains

Latest News

Dubuque mayoral candidates on why they are running, what makes them ideal candidate for the job
Former VP Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit University of Iowa Nov. 1
Iowa First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has said she'll oppose both raising the debt...
Rep. Ashley Hinson introduces bill to counter Democrats’ reconciliation package
Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.
Iowa lawmakers to vote on new district maps October 5