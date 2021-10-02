County auditors are trying to mail absentee ballot request forms in local circulars

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - County auditors are trying to send absentee ballot request forms through the mail by placing the forms in local advertising circulars.

This effort comes after Iowa’s new election law bans auditors from sending absentee ballot request forms directly in the mail.

The law, which was backed overwhelmingly by Republicans, was signed back in March. It makes multiple changes to the absentee ballot request process, such as shortening the period of time voters have to request an absentee ballot. It also doesn’t allow auditors to send those forms in the mail directly to voters without a request form.

In July, KCRG-TV9 reported that county auditors planned to push for higher salaries in response to fines in the law.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is using the Penny Saver to send absentee ballot request forms in the mail.

The deadline to submit absentee ballot request forms for school and city elections in 2021 is October 18 at 5:00 p.m. That’s less than three weeks away.

