Weekend Iowa Hawkeye volleyball matches moved to Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa...
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced on Friday its volleyball team is moving its two weekend matches to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The games were scheduled to be played at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, but had to relocate the matches due to what it said were unforeseen issues with the court.

The Hawkeyes volleyball team will take on Michigan State Friday at 7 p.m. and Michigan at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

