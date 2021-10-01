Show You Care
Washington County receives new ambulance

By Christina Valdez
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Washington, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Washington County may see a new and improved paramedic ambulance providing emergency care.

Today was the first day the new ambulance was in service. This will replace the fifth truck that is the oldest and has the most mileage. The E-M-S staff had input on what was included.

“Being able to get the support from our board directors, our leadership here Washington county to be able to purchase an ambulance like this is absolutely overwhelming and amazing,” says Bret Carlson who is the field supervisor.

It includes many new safety improvements like patient compartment airbags, upgraded on-scene lighting, and a new paint design.

The County spent 250-thousand dollars to upgrade to the new ambulance. It took about a year for the county to get the new truck.

The EMS staff received it 2 weeks ago and spent that time training and testing it out.

