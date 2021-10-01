Show You Care
Shower chances remain

By Joe Winters
Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow-moving system moves through the weekend. With this front in the vicinity on Saturday and Sunday shower chances remain. At this point, the activity looks to stay scattered and light resulting in more dry than wet times. Stay up with the latest on pinpoint doppler radar if you have outside plans. Cooler weather also moves in with clouds this weekend sticking around next week. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

First Alert Forecast
