Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Republicans balked when Democrats passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, calling it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. But now that GOP governors and local leaders have the money in hand, they're using it for things on their wish lists, too. Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share of coronavirus relief funds toward building new prisons in what Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)(Kim Chandler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Republicans are using money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package for projects on conservatives’ wish lists.

Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state’s coronavirus relief funds toward building prisons.

In Texas, a Republican-led county pledged to help Gov. Greg Abbott revive former President Donald Trump’s plans for a border wall.

This kind of spending probably isn’t what the bill’s supporters had in mind when Democrats passed the bill on party lines. But it’s the inevitable result of Washington sending money to places with very different ideas about how public dollars are best spent.

