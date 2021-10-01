Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A possible intruder was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs, according to investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the homeowner found Alex Abraha dead on the front porch upon returning home.

The medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has ruled mauling as the official cause of death.

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.

According to investigators, there is no known relationship between Abraha and the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson
Cedar Rapids Police provided this picture of a wrong-way crash scene on I-380 near the 7th...
One person suffers minor injuries after I-380 wrong-way crash
Jason Wickham, 41, was arrested in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted...
Drunk driver arrested in Cedar Rapids after domestic assault in moving vehicle with child present
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Field of Dreams movie site bought by venture led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Director of Waterloo nonprofit under investigation for alleged embezzlement

Latest News

We're hearing from a local health professional on whether covid-19 vaccines are safe for cancer...
Iowa doctor: COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for cancer patients
The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast...
Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.
Iowa lawmakers to vote on new district maps October 5
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19