Montezuma community members react to discovery of human remains

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Montezuma community had mixed reactions Friday night after human remains were found Thursday just northwest of town.

Officials confirmed shortly after that the remains included clothing that matches the description of missing 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

Some in the community said they don’t know the family personally, but are concerned that this months long investigation could end with the confirmation that those remains might be Xavier.

“It’s just scary, I’ve got 7 grandkids, you know, and I’m sure they get tired of me because I won’t let them out of my site now. There’s an 8 year old and two 10-year-old’s and I just say sorry guys, grandma’s got to know where you’re at,” said Kathy Grife of Montezuma.

Montezuma Mayor, Jacki Bolen says regardless of the identity, the discovery was shocking.

“I guess, I don’t know, maybe we should have expected something like this, but we were really really hoping for a positive outcome, although we don’t know for sure if this, in fact, was Xavier,” said Bolen.

She said the local schools did not have class today, but school officials posted on social media that counselors were available for grief counseling from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any families that wanted their child to talk to someone.

“That will give them a little bit more time to prepare for what’s to come,” said Bolen. “All of our signs are going to remain up in town until we know for sure, and we’re just going to try our best to maintain a little bit of hope.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

