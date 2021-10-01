Show You Care
Little Lights On The Lane gifts a free wedding to two healthcare workers

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Little Lights On the Lane in West Branch will host their ‘be a light’ wedding Friday for a Davenport couple who has worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘be a light’ wedding is a free $40,000 wedding for a deserving couple who has been a light to their community. Only having to pick up the cost of their bar tab.

“It’s a full wedding, from the invites all the way up to the food photography, videography, dress, hair, makeup, all of the things,” said Erin Morrison-Vincent, owner of Little Lights On The Lane.

The venue and team of vendors have chosen Austin Bird and Jonna Hicks. The couple works in health care and has devoted themselves to their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With their professions, it’s very stressful in that industry, and they’re really actually concentrated on helping people,” said Travis Hempstead, with 11:11 Event Co.

This is the second free wedding Little Lights and the vendors have given away, but the first since the pandemic started. The pandemic hit the venue and vendors hard, but they were still compelled to give back.

“We’ve all been through some really hard things the last couple of years. But any opportunity you have to be a light for somebody in your community or just to another person, you should always take that,’ said Morrison-Vincent.

The team hopes to leave the couple with lasting memories and a stress-free day to remember.

