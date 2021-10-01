Show You Care
Isolated showers possible later today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a bit more sunshine this morning, then clouds will continue to build in. A few isolated showers may be possible later in the evening. Light rain will be possible with a passing shower, so keep the rain gear handy for any evening plans. Highs today in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Scattered shower chances continue tonight and through Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but hit or miss showers are possible. This could continue through the first half of the day on Sunday. If you aren’t seeing any rain, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Saturday in the mid 70s, low 70s for Sunday. Dry and seasonable weather moves in for next week. Highs in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Have a great weekend!

