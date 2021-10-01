Iowa lawmakers to vote on new district maps October 5

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa lawmakers are preparing to vote on new district maps next week.

Lawmakers will meet for a special session on Tuesday, October 5.

The maps will change the state’s balance of political power for the next decade.

Lawmakers cannot change the maps, they can only vote yes or no.

The Goverrnor’s proclamation states the purpose of the special session is to “consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional districting.”

Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst said the session should only focus on redistricting and lawmakers should wait until January before introducing other bills.

“I think the expectation is that the best case for Iowans would be to keep it focused on redistricting maps, be done and then bring up regular business when it comes to the January legislative session,” Konfrst said.

But Republican State Senator Zach Nunn said he expects lawmakers to discuss several other issues.

“We have some real concerns here about what the federal government is trying to force on small businesses and about what’s happening in our state that normally would be handled during a legislative session January through April,” Nunn said. “But we’re in an unprecedented situation with a pandemic.”

He said federal issues like mandates and Iowa’s COVID-19 recovery can’t wait until January.

