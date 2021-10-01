Iowa doctor: COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for cancer patients

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins Friday, many may be wondering if cancer patients can get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Doctor Robert Behrens with UnityPoint Health says cancer can take a toll on a person’s immune system, making it harder to fight off COVID-19.

He says the shot is safe and effective.

A study published in the journal “Cancer Today” looked at more than 100 vaccinated people, some who had cancer, some who did not.

Data showed vaccinations gave both groups similar amounts of antibodies to fight the virus.

That’s why Dr. Behrens recommends the shot.

“It is approved for cancer patients, whether they’re ongoing treatment or not ongoing treatment, it’s something that they should talk with their medical oncologist, or their health care providers to talk about timing, when’s the best time to get it,” he said.

Dr. Behrens also recommends patients look into getting a COVID-19 booster shot, because having an underlying condition, such as cancer, is one of the requirements for being eligible.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.