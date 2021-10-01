Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit University of Iowa Nov. 1

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa City to speak at the University of Iowa on November 1.

It’s part of the Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series that will also take him to Texas A&M University and several other unannounced campuses.

The University of Iowa’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter is hosting the event.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge. It will be free and open to the public. YAF said information about tickets is expected to be released in the coming days.

Pence visited Iowa in July to speak at the inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center.

Find details about the event here.

