Downtown Cedar Rapids sees growth with more restaurants despite widespread staffing shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are coming to downtown Cedar Rapids and they’re attracting workers despite a widespread staffing shortage.

ChopHouse Downtown opened last Saturday on 1st street SE across from the Ground Transportation Center. First-time restaurant owner Heather Adams has hired more than 40 employees and is looking to add to the team.

”Quite honestly, it’s a workers market. If they don’t like it here they can go to the next place. So what’s going to be the difference of earning $13 an hour here versus earning $13 an hour there? And really it’s the company you keep. It’s do you come to work and have fun,” Adams explained.

Chophouse offers steaks, chops, seafood and more. Their menu even includes a cotton candy tower.

Across the river, Popoli held it’s grand re-opening on Tuesday. The upscale restaurant had shut down during the pandemic. They brought back some former workers and have hired some new talent with increased wages.

”I was looking for people that had missed being in the kitchen. That maybe had been 2,3,4-dollars an hour less prior to COVID and a restaurant shutting down, that had the skillset we were looking for,” General Manager Steven Van Fleet said.

Popoli is offering a new menu and an array of drinks in the same historic bank building.

”It’s like kind of running a restaurant inside a museum,” Van Fleet explained.

In the core of downtown, the ‘Fun Not Fancy’ food group is planning to open Cliff’s Dive Bar and Grill next month. The group already owns restaurants like Local Pour Street Food and Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar among others.

”People are starting to come back to work downtown and it’s just, it’s really going in the right direction so we feel like now’s a good time for this,” Partner Justin Zehr said.

The restaurant’s name is in honor of partner Tim Kindl’s father ‘Cliff’ who passed away. It will feature dive bar finds like taxidermy on the walls. The group also hopes to add a projector screen for game days.

Zehr told us he’s beginning the hiring process, and believes the fun environment will be a draw for workers.

The ‘Fun Not Fancy’ food group will also open Taco Gato next door to Cliff’s sometime next year.

”This is a very important intersection right here at Cliff’s, and if people are just kind of, you have that little hustle a bustle it’s exciting, it just makes the town feel alive,” Zehr said.

