Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dog survives plane crash, several days alone in the wilderness

Rescuers saved a dog who had survived a plane crash and three days in the Arizona wilderness.
Rescuers saved a dog who had survived a plane crash and three days in the Arizona wilderness.(Arizona Department of Public Safety via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff and CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE, Ariz. (Gray News) - A dog was rescued after surviving a plane crash and three days in the wilderness.

Air Rescue responded to a small plane crash that killed a person and injured another Sept. 22, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

When they arrived at the crash site, they found a dog sitting next to the wreckage. Unfortunately, he ran off before rescuers could grab him.

Three days later, they returned to the site with federal investigators and saw the dog lying next to the wreckage. Even though he initially fled again, they were able to lure him close with water and get a leash on him.

Rescuers said the dog was tired and thirsty but in remarkably good shape for having been in the wilderness for several days.

They took the dog to a local airport where the sheriff’s office picked him up and reunited him with his family.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies in an area of Poweshiek County northwest of Montezuma, Iowa, on...
Investigators: Human remains found near Montezuma, clothing consistent with Xavior Harrelson
Cedar Rapids Police provided this picture of a wrong-way crash scene on I-380 near the 7th...
One person suffers minor injuries after I-380 wrong-way crash
Jason Wickham, 41, was arrested in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted...
Drunk driver arrested in Cedar Rapids after domestic assault in moving vehicle with child present
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Field of Dreams movie site bought by venture led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Director of Waterloo nonprofit under investigation for alleged embezzlement

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Biden, Democrats back at it, scaling back $3.5T plan
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Mississippi and Tennessee to square off in Supreme Court over groundwater dispute
Mississippi and Tennessee to square off in Supreme Court over groundwater dispute