Warm again today, rain holds to the west

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is showing up on pinpoint doppler radar early this morning to our west, however, it’s moving straight north and even a bit northwest. In our area, we expect a general partly cloudy sky with highs once again into the 80s. This slow-moving system continues to look like it will probably affect portions of the area later tomorrow into the weekend. At this point, rain amounts look pretty light with the most concentrated activity probably occurring Saturday night into Sunday morning. The system will then pull to the east by Sunday night setting us up for an awesome first week of October in eastern Iowa. Highs next week will be in the 60s to lower 70s with lows down to the 40s. This is a return to seasonal averages. Have a good day!

