University of Dubuque hosts exhibit honoring Cpt. Robert L. Martin and Tuskegee Airmen

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Roosevelt Middle School spent part of their day outside the classroom today leaving behind math and science for a while and learning about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Eighth-grade student Avery Keehner said he had never heard of the Tuskegee Airmen before. That, however, changed Wednesday.

”I learned about who they are, what they stood for, and how they did not really have any rights to be in the military and, once this happened, it took off,” Keehner said.

Staff at the University of Dubuque recognize not many people in the area know of Cpt. Robert L. Martin, a Tuskegee Airman who was actually from Dubuque.

”I am a native of Dubuque, discovered much later that this was a hero in our midst who put himself behind enemy lines in World War II to protect us all,” Thomas Robbins, executive director of UD’s Heritage Center, admitted.

That is why the university is hosting the Rise Above exhibit as part of its new six-month-long Cpt. Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute initiative. The exhibit features a mobile theater showing a documentary on the Tuskegee Airmen and a Red Tail P-51C Mustang, the Tuskegee Airmen’s signature aircraft.

Robbins explained UD decided to put the Cpt. Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute initiative together to honor Black history in the community, which he said is often overlooked.

”It is important for the community to realize the Black leadership that we have had among us for many decades and centuries,” Robbins said. ”It is just important for us to honor their memory, to honor their legacy, because they have made contributions to our American way of life and, for a long time, some of them have been forgotten.”

The Rise Above exhibit is located at the Dubuque Regional Airport past UD’s Babka Aviation Learning Center and will be open until Sunday, October 3 at 5:00 p.m.

