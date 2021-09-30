Show You Care
Teen bitten by shark on both legs during 15th birthday trip

By WSVN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida teenager is recovering after he was bitten on both legs by what doctors believe was a large shark. The incident happened while he and his family were celebrating his 15th birthday.

Lucas Cruz and his family were celebrating his 15th birthday the morning of Aug. 7 in the Florida Keys when things took a scary and painful turn. A shark bit both of Cruz’s legs as they were lobster diving near Key Largo.

“I kind of felt the push or pull feeling. I thought it was a boat. I thought a boat hit me, but I looked above the water and saw there was no boat. So, I instantly kind of just – I didn’t see my leg yet – I just knew it was a shark,” Cruz said.

Cruz yelled that there was a shark, and when everyone realized what happened, they quickly helped the teenager get into the boat.

“And that’s when I saw the back of his calf just totally missing and blood everywhere,” said Michelle Lopez, Cruz’s mom. “And that’s when I kind of lost it for a minute.”

Cruz says looking at his injuries, he was afraid he could lose his leg.

The boat captain put tourniquets on Cruz’s legs until they met with first responders, who treated the teen than airlifted him to the hospital. By the time he arrived, he had lost a substantial amount of blood.

“He was near death when he arrived,” said Dr. Mark McKenney of Kendall Regional Medical Center. “He was so white he was as white as the sheets, actually. It was stunning how pale he was.”

After multiple surgeries, Cruz is thankfully expected to make a full recovery. Several weeks later, his wounds have improved.

Cruz has spent multiple days a week for the last two months in physical therapy, and he still has a year of it left. But he says it won’t keep him from getting back in the water as soon as he can.

“A lot of what we do as a family has to do with the water on my mom’s side and my dad’s side, so I think if I just cut it completely out of my life, I would be missing a lot,” Cruz said.

Cruz was recently cleared to go back to school. He is using a wheelchair to get around.

By the size of the bite, McKenney believes it was a large shark that attacked Cruz.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

