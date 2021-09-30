Pandemic provides in-depth experience for nursing students

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Nursing instructors in Iowa hospitals said students are getting more hands-on training due to the pandemic.

Nearly 580 nursing students have walked through the doors of Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames this year.

Some students said the pandemic has changed their choice in specialty.

They said they had to hit the ground running when the pandemic started to keep up.

Erica Tinius, a nursing instructor with Des Moines Area Community College, said it’s one of the best learning experiences.

“The other day I had a student tell me if they can get through a pandemic during nursing school they can really get through anything, and I really believe that,” Tinius said.

Some instructors say many students started on a medical-surgical floor, and had to transition to COVID-19 wards.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.