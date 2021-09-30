One person suffers minor injuries after I-380 wrong-way crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police and Fire responded to a wrong-way crash on I-380 in the early morning hours Thursday. Officers responded at 1:40 a.m. to the southbound lanes of the interstate, just north of the 7th Street exit. That’s the exit to downtown near St. Luke’s Hospital.

Authorities say a four door sedan driven by a 23-year-old man was going north in the southbound lanes when it crashed into a semi tanker truck. The 23-year-old was the only person in the vehicle.

Crews on the scene had to extricate the man out of his sedan. Firefighters say his vehicle is totaled and the semi sustained heavy damage as well.

First responders took the man to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital where police say it appears the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a while as emergency crews responded to the scene and then cleaned up the crash.

Police say there are no charges filed in this crash at this time and their investigation into what happened continues.

