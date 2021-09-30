One dead, another injured in Wednesday afternoon crash in Asbury

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person is recovering after a crash involving two vehicles in Asbury on Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said it happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Place.

Officials said one driver was taken to the hospital and later died. The other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

