Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One dead, another injured in Wednesday afternoon crash in Asbury

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person is recovering after a crash involving two vehicles in Asbury on Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said it happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Place.

Officials said one driver was taken to the hospital and later died. The other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash between a pickup truck and a semi killed one person in Black Hawk County.
One dead in fiery crash between pickup and semi
FILE
Number of ICU beds available in Iowa at pandemic low
Solon Community School District Sees 67 positive cases in one week, parents share mixed reactions
Solon Community School District sees 67 positive cases in one week, parents share mixed reactions
Some school districts in Central Iowa say they're seeing a shortage of food and critical...
Central Iowa schools see shortage of food and critical supplies
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday

Latest News

Nursing instructors in Iowa hospitals say students are getting more hands-on training through...
Pandemic provides in-depth experience for nursing students
Doctors in Iowa are urging women who are pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Iowa doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID-19
A government shutdown would mean many federal workers in Iowa would be furloughed.
Iowa federal workers face furlough as possible government shutdown looms
Doctors in Iowa are urging women who are pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Iowa doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID-19