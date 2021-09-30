Show You Care
No. 5 Iowa faces tough challenge against Maryland offense

The Iowa Hawkeyes mascot runs onto the field, leading the team before the start of an NCAA...
The Iowa Hawkeyes mascot runs onto the field, leading the team before the start of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Maryland can start 5-0 for the first time since 2001 when it hosts No. 5 Iowa on Friday night.

The Terrapins also have a chance for their first 2-0 start in Big Ten play since joining the conference before the 2014 season.

Iowa will try to continue an impressive start to the season that has landed the Hawkeyes in the top five and given them legitimate playoff hopes.

Maryland hasn’t beaten a top-five team since a victory over No. 5 Florida State in 2004.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

