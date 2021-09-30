Multiple people facing multiple charges following string of burglaries, property damage in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two 18-year-olds and several juveniles are facing numerous charges after a string of burglaries, thefts and property damage at several Winneshiek County businesses and country clubs, according to officials.

In a news release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two 18-year-olds it says were involved in the incidents.

Officials said 18-year-old Teagen Raatz, of Grimes, was booked into the Winneshiek County jail on Wednesday. It was on two arrest warrants for numerous charges, including multiple counts of burglary, theft and arson.

August Witt, 18, of Decorah, was arrested on August 27 for charges of burglary, theft and trespassing, among others, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement investigated the incidents, saying property was damaged and money and other items were stolen at the following locations over the months of June and July:

The Calmar & Decorah Swimming Pools

Oneota Golf & Country Club

Silvercrest Golf & Country Club

Twing Springs Supper Club

Home Town Taxi Service

Winneshiek County Fair

Officials said several juveniles were also charged in relation to these incident, but their names will not be released.

