CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day of warmth on Thursday, the weather changes. Overnight into the day tomorrow we are expecting a partly cloudy sky. As a low moves across the Plains shower activity accompanies it. Friday and Saturday have shower chances with clouds. This also starts to result in cooler weather moving in. Highs by the early part of the week fall into the 60s. Have a great night!

