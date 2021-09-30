Iowa organizations and groups that connect parents with child care providers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Finding child care can be a struggle for parents who are heading back to work.

Daycare providers must meet a worker-to-child ratio, which means they can only have so many children in a room per the number of adults watching.

With a shortage of workers, providers have been forced to limit those numbers.

Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral, who works under the Iowa Department of Human Services, connects parents with state-registered providers but is also working to address staffing shortages in the child care industry.

“COVID has really added a whole new layer to the childcare crisis,” said Mary Janssen, Children and Family Services Director. “Our biggest struggle right now, I would say, for childcare is our workforce, and just finding ways to recruit and retain the workforce. And we’re not the only industry,”.

According to data from ICCR&R in 2020, Linn County had 298 registered programs. But now in July 2021, Linn County only has 278. That was the equivalent of 79 children losing their care.

“Our childcare community is, I think, in crisis mode right now,” said Janssen.

Barb Irwin, a previous in-home daycare provider, says parents have an extremely tough job finding child care right now.

Although no longer a daycare provider for personal reasons, Irwin started the ‘Parents in need of Childcare in the Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas’ Facebook group back in 2015.

She says she started the group to connect with potential clients and create a safe space for parents to find care.

“Nothing is more important than their child. So you want them to be safe,” said Irwin.

Irwin says the group has grown greatly recently.

“I bet I put five to ten people a day,” said Irwin.

Inspired by the great need for child care in the state Irwin says she hopes her Facebook group continues to grow.

“I want to expand I want to go further out because the small-town people need to know about providers to,”.

You can connect with Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral online or by phone at 855-244-530 if you are seeking care for your child.

