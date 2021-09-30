Iowa federal workers face furlough as possible government shutdown looms

DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - The deadline for lawmakers to avoid a federal government shut down is getting closer.

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are expected to vote Thursday on a bill to keep the government funded through December 3. If the vote fails, government funding will expire at midnight.

A government shutdown would mean many federal workers in Iowa would be furloughed.

As of December last year, there were roughly 18,200 federal employees in the state.

This is according to a University of Nebraska, Omaha data analysis.

Federal agencies included the National Guard and Reserve Forces, the Postal Service and the Veterans Health administration.

Iowa State Political Science Professor Mack Shelley says almost anything which requires hands on care from a federal employee just won’t happen if there’s a shutdown.

“As far as the immediate impact on Iowa, some of this could be really like 12:01 a.m., Friday,” Shelley said. “Some things just will stop working, and if you call a federal office, nobody is going to be there.”

Every federal agency has its own shutdown response plan.

But he says we won’t know the full effect of the shutdown until Friday, if lawmakers can’t come to agreement.

