Iowa doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Doctors in Iowa are urging women who are pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it could protect their babies.

The CDC now recommends pregnant women and those who recently gave birth to get vaccinated.

The agency says as of Monday, there are more than 125,000 COVID-19 cases in those who are pregnant, including more than 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths.

Dr. Neil Mandsager, an OBGYN with MercyOne Des Moines, is recommending the vaccine for his patients.

He says he has had to deliver babies early to moms who got very sick with COVID-19.

“All the evidence points to the fact that if you want to do what’s best for your baby, get the vaccine,” Mandsager said. “It’s obviously going to put that baby at significant risk of prematurity or even death if it’s not even viable yet.”

He also said the vaccine only stays in the body for a few days at best.

So the vaccine itself doesn’t travel through the placenta. But the antibodies the vaccine creates to fight the virus do, giving the baby one dose of protection.

