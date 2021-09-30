Field of Dreams movie site bought by company led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, has purchased a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville.

Go the Distance Baseball and the Field of Dreams Movie Site made the announcement in a press release Thursday morning, saying terms of the sale have not been made public.

The iconic movie site hosted its first Major League Baseball game this summer between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. Plans are already in place for another game to be played at the site next season.

Go the Distance Baseball is owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust by This is Heaven, LLC, which is a venture between Frank Thomas and Chicago area real estate developer Rick Heidner.

Thomas is expected to serve as chief executive officer, while Dan Evans, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will serve as chief operating officer.

“We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials,” Thomas added.

The Field of Dreams was named “Ballpark of the Year” earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.