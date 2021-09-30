Show You Care
Field of Dreams movie site bought by company led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, has purchased a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville.

Go the Distance Baseball and the Field of Dreams Movie Site made the announcement in a press release Thursday morning, saying terms of the sale have not been made public.

The iconic movie site hosted its first Major League Baseball game this summer between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. Plans are already in place for another game to be played at the site next season.

Go the Distance Baseball is owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust by This is Heaven, LLC, which is a venture between Frank Thomas and Chicago area real estate developer Rick Heidner.

Thomas is expected to serve as chief executive officer, while Dan Evans, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will serve as chief operating officer.

“We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials,” Thomas added.

The Field of Dreams was named “Ballpark of the Year” earlier this month.

