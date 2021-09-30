Family and friends plan to put in miles for Dave Martin in Walk to Defeat ALS

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - To Samantha Paulson, Dave Martin is known as dad. To many others, he’s known as the marathon man.

“He ran marathons,” said Paulson. “I think the last he told me he had ran in 64 marathons. His big one was he ran from the Cedar Rapids area to Cedar Falls.

In April of 2009, Martin ran 55 miles to the UNI dome.

“Well, 55 comes from the fact that it’s the silver anniversary of Relay for Life,” he explained in a previous interview before running. “So 25 and then 30 years ago, my father passed away from cancer. Together they add up to 55,” he explained.

His reason for running was to raise awareness for cancer.

“He was a big part of the American Cancer Society and he was always trying to raise cause for that and get people involved,” Paulson. “That was his way of being like if I can run this far, you can donate money to support this cause.”

However, in the spring of 2020, Martin had to slow down. The 66-year-old received tough news that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

“It kind of started as he was losing loss in his hands and it just gradually kind of started taking over. We saw it more and more. He actually has dementia as well,” explained Paulson.

His family says it’s been hard to see something taken away from him that he loved so much, but after watching him from the sidelines for years, they plan to participate in the Walk to Defeat ALS Saturday, October 2 in Cedar Rapids. Joined by friends, they plan to walk around the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church because they believe it’s time they put in the miles for Martin.

“This is our way to give back to him. It’s now you have and you can’t run anymore, so we’ll walk for you,” said Paulson.

You can visit Martin’s fundraising page here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.