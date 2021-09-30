Dry today, shower chances increase tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain continues to impact the western parts of Iowa, but we will continue to stay dry through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will increase tomorrow and a few showers will be possible later in the day associated with that area of low pressure that we’ve been tracking all week. Scattered shower chances increase tomorrow night through Saturday and some may linger through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals still look to be light. Highs tomorrow in the low 80s and we fall to the low 70s by Sunday. Seasonable weather moves in next week with highs in the upper 60s, low 70s with dry conditions.

