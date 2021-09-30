Show You Care
Drunk driver arrested in Cedar Rapids after domestic assault in moving vehicle with child present

Jason Wickham, 41, was arrested in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted...
Jason Wickham, 41, was arrested in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted a victim in a moving car while driving drunk. A child was also reportedly in the vehicle at the time.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted a victim in a moving car while driving drunk. A child was also reportedly in the vehicle at the time.

Law enforcement said they were called about the incident at about 11:38 a.m.

They said it happened in the 2900 block of East Post Road. Law enforcement pulled the vehicle over at Orion Drive and 30th Street Drive SE.

Officials said 41-year-old Jason Wickham was violating a protective order and had an outstanding probation violation when he took a cell phone away from the victim, tossed it and assaulted the victim. They said all of this happened while Wickham was driving drunk with an open container and a child were in the vehicle.

Wickham faces eight charges, including operating while intoxicated, assault, open container, probation violation and child endangerment.

