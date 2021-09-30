Drunk driver arrested in Cedar Rapids after domestic assault in moving vehicle with child present

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted a victim in a moving car while driving drunk. A child was also reportedly in the vehicle at the time.

Law enforcement said they were called about the incident at about 11:38 a.m.

They said it happened in the 2900 block of East Post Road. Law enforcement pulled the vehicle over at Orion Drive and 30th Street Drive SE.

Officials said 41-year-old Jason Wickham was violating a protective order and had an outstanding probation violation when he took a cell phone away from the victim, tossed it and assaulted the victim. They said all of this happened while Wickham was driving drunk with an open container and a child were in the vehicle.

Wickham faces eight charges, including operating while intoxicated, assault, open container, probation violation and child endangerment.

