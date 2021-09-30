Director of Waterloo nonprofit under investigation for alleged embezzlement

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a Waterloo nonprofit is being investigated over alleged embezzlement of funds, according to authorities.

In a press release, officials said a search warrant was served at the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, located at 1112 Mobile Street, on July 13.

It comes after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said it received information alleging the misuse of funds by the center’s director, Jesse Henderson.

The DCI said its investigation corroborated those allegations, but its investigation remains ongoing.

Henderson has not been charged with anything at this time.

The Iowa DCI has not released additional details from its ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.