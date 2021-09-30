Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Davenport man convicted in deadly Cedar Rapids gas station shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Davenport man has been convicted in a deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids gas station, according to court documents.

A judge found 26-year-old Todd Jenkins guilty of first-degree murder and going armed with intent on Wednesday.

Jenkins waived his right to a jury trial and had a bench trial in May. His sentencing is set for November 5.

The shooting happened at the Kum and Go at 1st Avenue and 32nd Street Northeast in October 2019.

Police say Jenkins drove from Davenport with a loaded handgun and waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s home to confront Reginald Ward of Illinois.

Ward was the boyfriend of Jenkin’s ex-girlfriend.

When the couple left in a vehicle, police say Jenkins followed them and got into a road-rage incident with Ward.

The two vehicles stopped at the gas station, where Jenkins shot Ward and then fled to the Quad Cities. He was later captured by police at an Illinois hotel.

Jenkins has claimed it was self-defense.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash between a pickup truck and a semi killed one person in Black Hawk County.
One dead in fiery crash between pickup and semi
FILE
Number of ICU beds available in Iowa at pandemic low
Solon Community School District Sees 67 positive cases in one week, parents share mixed reactions
Solon Community School District sees 67 positive cases in one week, parents share mixed reactions
Some school districts in Central Iowa say they're seeing a shortage of food and critical...
Central Iowa schools see shortage of food and critical supplies
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday

Latest News

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Field of Dreams movie site bought by company led by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas
Jason Wickham, 41, was arrested in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted...
Drunk driver arrested in Cedar Rapids after domestic assault in moving vehicle with child present
Police lights
One dead, another injured in Wednesday afternoon crash in Asbury
Nursing instructors in Iowa hospitals say students are getting more hands-on training through...
Pandemic provides in-depth experience for nursing students