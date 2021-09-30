Damage to tree canopy from August 2020 derecho could impact emissions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - John Hager has lived in his Wellington Heights home for six years. The reason he moved to the area was because of the well-developed trees in the neighborhood.

“I think trees make up the fabric of a community,” Hager said. “It makes the streets a component of the community.”

Hager wanted to see a city plan to replace street trees in front of his home and others. Rachael Murtaugh, ReLeaf’s program director, said the heavy amount of tree loss and the impact on carbon emissions was something they were looking into.

“Trees are one of the greatest weapons we have against climate change,” Murtaugh said. “The amount of tree loss that we had was a significant impact on the number of greenhouse gases being emitted.”

Murtaugh said there wasn’t a formula that points to how much more emissions would be emitted into the atmosphere as a result of the damage to the tree canopy. However, she pointed to a 10-year study on emissions the city released as part of its climate action plan. She said this would be a good way to compare in the future.

“It has been really incredible to see the impact that our trees had and the loss of trees and what impact that is going to have on the city,” Murtaugh said.

Murtaugh said the plan was to replace the missing public trees in parks, right-of-ways, and in areas where trees had been cut down to the emerald ash borer as a way to help slow emissions. Hager hoped to get the trees back in his neighborhood sooner than later.

“We need future action and to know what’s coming down,” Hager said.

ReLeaf doesn’t have an exact number of trees it plans to plant over the next ten years. Murtaugh said they hope to have that number in front of the city council by December.

