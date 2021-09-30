Buy a pair, give a pair. Socktober starts on Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This Friday, the first of the month, is also the beginning of “Socktober.”

Here’s the idea: buy a pair to give a pair. Two years ago, the Iowa Running Company, teamed up with Willis Dady Homeless services only a few blocks away.

”We did it 2 years, ago, donated just over 400 socks. We did it again last October, donated over 600 socks,” Iowa Running Company co-owner Jim Dwyer said. “So we decided ‘let’s get our neighbors involved.’”

That’s when they asked a couple more NewBo businesses, Soko Outfitters and Goldfinch Cyclery, to join in. The decision to say yes was an easy one.

”Oh gosh yeah. I think being able to help the community, it sounded like such a cool event,” Soko Outfitters Events Coordinator Chad Swope said. “We just wanted to be a part of it in any way we could help out.”

Willis Dady is currently housing over 40 people. Members of their staff said even for a small article of clothing, socks make a tremendous impact.

“Socks are very essential, especially as we enter into the colder part of the year, because as we all know, in Iowa we experience snow we experience icy weather,” Denine Rushing, shelter services director at Willis Dady, said. “Just to be able to have a warm pair of socks can really make all the difference.”

Rushing said, thanks to Socktober, they can give fresh pairs not just to Willis Dady clients, but also people battling homelessness across Cedar Rapids. With enough generosity, The Iowa Running Company said the event can get even bigger.

“It’s always a possibility to expand. I think with each passing year that we do this locally it’s grown every year, so if it continues to grow like that why not?” Dwyer said.

