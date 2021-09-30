Baseball hall of famer, Frank Thomas has plans to add to Field of Dreams sit under new ownership

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Frank Thomas says that he’s found his Field of Dreams.

Thursday, during a news conference, Thomas announced his group, This Is Heaven, LLC, will purchase the controlling interest in the site. They will buy it from “Go the Distance Baseball”, a group that has owned the movie site for more than a decade.

”We have to get water and sewer on this place first before anything can grow. Without water nothing can grow, and that’s the first thing on our agenda,” said Thomas.

Once that’s taken care of, Thomas wants to see a lot more youth teams travel to the site to play.

”I want to see kids have the opportunity that I had. There’s no better place in the world than this to grow more fields and to get kids involved here daily,” said Thomas.

Through all the additions, Thomas is expected to serve as chief executive officer, while Dan Evans, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will serve as chief operating officer.

”We are so positive about moving forward. I’m really thrilled with the people we have here. We’re going to try to do things a little bit better and we’re going to try to improve,” said Evans.

Thomas said, today, that the group has plans to expand the site to host more events.

”We’ve had very preliminary talks with MLB. We would like to see this thing to span out and extend out for many years to come.” said Thomas. “I would love to get every team in Major League Baseball out to this property and that’s very important to all of us.”

