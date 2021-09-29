Xtream Arena unveils its new ice for the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The zamboni’s out. The seats are ready. It’s almost time to drop the puck for the Iowa Heartlanders inaugural season on October 22nd. Actually having ice in the arena will make it pretty close to official.

The process only took four days, Xtream Arena turned from a volleyball court to a ice rink, thanks to 70 thin layers of water and paint. Executives said they are just as excited to watch it change again as they are to start playing hockey.

“We’ve got the ice in, we then cover it and have volleyball this weekend,” said Xtream Arena General Manager Jack Ligon. “We’ve got Toby Keith on the 14th and the Heartlanders opener on the 22nd. October’s gonna be busy and we’re gonna continue to have more things we’re gonna be announcing/

But before that, media along with VIPs and their families were invited to break in the new ice.

The Heartlanders’ arena presents something new in Eastern Iowa, it’s not just any arena, it’s an event in the middle of the already-built up Iowa River Landing.

“A lot of times arenas or stadiums could be out on there own but here you can come and make a full night out of it so that was really what was enticing,” Ligon said.

Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming and his team will be able to skate for the first time tonight. The Montreal native said building a brand new team was attractive enough, and he’s especially excited to do it in Coralville.

“The Coralville area and the expansion and the things they’ve done here is truly amazing,” Fleming said. “To be a part of this is a blessing.”

