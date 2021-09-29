Winnebago County becomes Iowa’s 18th Second Amendment sanctuary

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Winnebago County has become the 18th county to become a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

KCCI reports the board of supervisors met and approved the resolution Tuesday morning.

It prevents local law enforcement from enforcing laws considered to be at odds with the right to bear arms.

Jasper County was the first county in the state to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

In eastern Iowa, Cedar and Washington Counties joined the list over the summer.

Hancock and Guthrie Counties are expected to vote on the resolution next week.

