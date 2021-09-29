Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald helped announce the arrests today as part of a joint federal effort to get illegal guns off the street.

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today, Federal Prosecutors announced charges against 19 people on gun-related crimes. It follows new F-B-I data this week showing a 30-percent increase in the homicide rate in 2020.

The largest increase on record. Iowa also reported its highest violent crime rate since 1998.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald helped announce the arrests today as part of a joint federal effort to get illegal guns off the street, called Project Safe Neighborhood.

While most of the charges are for illegal gun possession by a felon or drug user - two arrests came for lieing to buy a gun. One woman lied about not being a drug user.

Another lied saying she was buying a gun for herself, but then she gave it to someone else.

Chief Fitzgerald says it’s important for police to target, not just those who get guns illegally but also those who help them get those guns.

“Whether you buy a gun for someone. you lend it to someone, whether you’re a tangential part of some crime that goes on in our community specifically in the city of waterloo we are coming for you.”

Agents say the pandemic slowed the efforts of Project Safe Neighborhood to track gun criminals.

Now they are warning other potential criminals that agents are making up for that lost time.

All of those arrests targeted the Waterloo area, which saw a 12-percent spike in violent crime last year.

All of those arrested face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Students in the BGM Community School District walked out of class in protest in Brooklyn.
Students walkout of class in protest over sexual assault at Brooklyn High School

Latest News

A Waterloo barber shop held an event today encouraging people to register to vote.
Waterloo Barber shop hosts voter registration event
"It's great that we are able as a company to do that to our community members cause our...
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee gives away 250 meals for National Family Meals Month
Students at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids voice concerns after being out with an A-C...
Washington High School students voice frustration after being without AC for more than a week
A Tiffin 4-H group returned from its trip to Louisiana helping residents struggling after...
A Tiffin 4-H group returned from its trip to Louisiana helping residents struggling after Hurricane Ida.