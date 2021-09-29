CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today, Federal Prosecutors announced charges against 19 people on gun-related crimes. It follows new F-B-I data this week showing a 30-percent increase in the homicide rate in 2020.

The largest increase on record. Iowa also reported its highest violent crime rate since 1998.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald helped announce the arrests today as part of a joint federal effort to get illegal guns off the street, called Project Safe Neighborhood.

While most of the charges are for illegal gun possession by a felon or drug user - two arrests came for lieing to buy a gun. One woman lied about not being a drug user.

Another lied saying she was buying a gun for herself, but then she gave it to someone else.

Chief Fitzgerald says it’s important for police to target, not just those who get guns illegally but also those who help them get those guns.

“Whether you buy a gun for someone. you lend it to someone, whether you’re a tangential part of some crime that goes on in our community specifically in the city of waterloo we are coming for you.”

Agents say the pandemic slowed the efforts of Project Safe Neighborhood to track gun criminals.

Now they are warning other potential criminals that agents are making up for that lost time.

All of those arrests targeted the Waterloo area, which saw a 12-percent spike in violent crime last year.

All of those arrested face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

